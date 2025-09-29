Miley Cyrus drops update on Malibu home 7 years after wildfire destruction

Miley Cyrus has shared an update on her Malibu home, seven years after it was destroyed in devastating wildfires.
The Hannah Montana star’s home, which she shared with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, was destroyed in a series of devastating Woolsey fires in 2018.
During a chat with Pamela Anderson for CR Fashion Book's new issue, Miley shared, “I lost my house in the Woolsey Fire and have been rebuilding now for the last five years. It looks like it’s going to be all ready for me in the next couple of weeks.”
The Flowers singer was in South Africa filming Black Mirror when the flames engulfed her house.
Despite the major setback, Miley has often reflected on finding solace after tough times.
During a screening of her visual album Something Beautiful earlier this year, the Disney alum noted, “When my house burned down, that was the biggest blessing I've ever had in my life, actually.”
She added, “Losing everything and being able to rebuild, and to be able to be purposeful and choose every piece that I'm gonna collect or also just about the people in my life. When my house burned down, a lot of my relationships also burned down.”
On the work front, Miley released her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, in May 2025.