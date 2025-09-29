Home / Entertainment

'Bridgerton' season 4 faces delay as new poster confirms extended-release date

Netflix shares first poster for 'Bridgerton' season four earlier this week

  By Fatima Hassan
Netflix has extended the wait for fans of Bridgerton, as the new season now has an extended release date. 

On Monday, September 29, the global streaming service unveiled a new and intriguing poster for the upcoming instalment.

Taking to their official Instagram account, Netflix announced, "One thing is certain, gentle readers, a masquerade is like no other event. Prepare yourselves, for anything can happen. Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026."

The enchanting poster featured the back of the new addition, Yerin Ha, who will reportedly play the role of Sophie Baek, in the upcoming popular romance series.

However, Netflix has not shared further details of the new season – but the eager fans hoping for more information, specifically a season 4 release date, have been waiting for months after it was initially announced.

According to the new poster, the upcoming instalment will not be arriving anytime soon, as the poster revealed that fans can expect the new season in 2026.

Fans reaction about 'Bridgerton' season 4: 

As the new poster went viral on social media, fans quickly rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over the delayed release date.

One fan noted, "We’ve known it’s 2026, give us a date, besties."

"If you don’t put KPop Demon Hunters GOLDEN in violin version, I’m walking out," another said.

While a third requested, "1st January please," for the release date.

As of now, neither the Bridgerton creators nor Netflix has confirmed the additional cast and exact release date of season 4.    

