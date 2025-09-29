Home / Entertainment

Dolly Parton delays Las Vegas shows for 9 months over health scare

The country icon was set to perform at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, in December 2025

  By Hania Jamil
Dolly Parton has shared some disheartening news with her fans about the Las Vegas concerts that were scheduled for December.

Taking to her social media accounts, the Steel Magnolias actress revealed that she is dealing with some health challenges and that her doctors advised her that she needs "a few procedures".

The country icon shared that due to her health, she won't be able to prepare for the Vegas shows. She also revealed the new dates, which are set for September 2026.

Dolly penned in her statement, "I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."


The 79-year-old legend noted that she's not planning on retiring, and she is taking these challenges as a sign to slow down.

Fans flooded the comment section, wishing her to get better soon and sharing that they will be waiting for the star.

One fan penned under the social media post, "Currently googling 'how to donate my organs to Dolly Parton'".

While another user shared, "Glad Dolly is making her health first priority. I hope she makes a speedy and full recovery, from whatever her ailment is."

In June, Dolly Parton announced her six-show run at Caesars Palace in Vegas. Officially titled Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, the residency was slated to take place from December 4 through December 13. 

It was promoted as a "hit-driven concert event" and marked her first string of shows since her Pure & Simple tour wrapped up in 2016.

