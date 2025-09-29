Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift drops exciting update after discreetly attending Selena Gomez wedding

The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker is set to release her new studio album, Life of a Showgirl, in October this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Taylor Swift is sparking excitement among her fans, known as Swifties, as the release date for her new album, Life of a Showgirl, gets nearer. 

On Monday, September 29, the megastar took to her Instagram account to release a playful video of herself, promoting her upcoming studio album.

In the heartfelt clip, Taylor is seen giving instructions while holding a pink microphone, alongside a poster of her new musical collection.

"Alright, so we roll out again, so we try this again, okay, we are elegant, we are luxurious, we are seeing the most beautiful pink poster we have ever seen. Come on, honey, this is show business," the Lover hitmaker said in the footage.

She included a caption with her post, stating, "She’s got days left to rehearse for her big moment." 

"Be the first to get your hands on The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd is Your King Edition on Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer Vinyl only at target starting 10/3. Select stores open at midnight. While supplies last," the Shake it Off hitmaker added.    

For those unaware, Taylor Swift is set to release her twelfth studio album, Life of a Showgirl, on October 3rd, 2025.

This humorous promo for the new album comes shortly after the 14-time Grammy-winning musician quietly attended the lavish wedding ceremony of her close friend, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco.

The couple tied the knot in a star-studded event in Montecito on Saturday, September 27, where Taylor delivered an emotional speech for her closest best friend.

