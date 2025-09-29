Doja Cat announces massive Tour Ma Vie World with new concert dates  

Doja Cat is spooling up promotions for her upcoming global concert tour, Ma Vie World, with new dates.
On Monday, September 29, the Grammy-winning musician took to her official Instagram account to reveal the new locations and dates for her 2026 concert shows.
Doja will perform across Latin America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America, in support of her highly anticipated fifth studio album, Vie.
"Tour Ma Vie! pre-sale registration is open at Dojacat.com. See you soon," the Paint The Town Red hitmaker captioned her post.
The 29-year-old American rapper, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, will kick off her tour on November 17, 2026, in Atlanta at State Farm Arena, and the next day she will perform in Charlotte, North Carolina, North America’s neighbour.
Her forthcoming concert tour will conclude on December 1 in New York City.
She also announced that pre-sale of the tickets will start on Tuesday, October 7, at 10 a.m. local time. The singer also urged her fans to sign up for the pre-sale on Sunday, October 5.
For the unversed, Doja Cat will promote her fifth studio album, Vie, through this concert tour, which was released on September 26 this year.