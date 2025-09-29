October 2025 OTT releases: Everything new on Netflix, Prime & other platforms

October is just around the corner, and so are the releases of the must-watch movies and shows.
The upcoming month is set to mark a huge for streaming fans as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and several other major OTT platforms will drop fresh shows, thrilling films, and buzzworthy content to keep everyone entertained.
From A House of Dynamite on Netflix to Abbott Elementary Season 5 on Hulu, here’s a list of exciting movies and shows that will hit the streaming giants in October 2025.
Netflix
Love is Blind Season 9
Love is Blind Season 9 follows “32 singles from Denver, Colorado, as they date sight unseen in the pods and form emotional connections that lead to engagements, moving in together, and planning weddings.”
The Netflix reality TV series is set to return for its ninth season on October 1, 2025, and will run until October 22.
The Diplomat Season 3
The Season 3 of The Diplomat will focus on “Kate Wyler faces the bitter reality of getting exactly what she wished for. After accusing Vice President Grace Penn of orchestrating a terrorist plot and confessing her own ambitions for the job, the President suddenly dies, possibly at the hands of her husband Hal.”
Featuring Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, and Allison Janney, the political thriller TV series is set to release on Netflix on October 16, 2025.
A House of Dynamite
A House of Dynamite centers around “a single, unattributed missile launched at the United States that begins a race to determine who is responsible and how to respond.”
Starring Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, and Jared Harris, the political thriller film is set to hit Netflix on October 24, 2025.
The Witcher Season 4
In the fourth season of The Witcher, Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt separated from “Yennefer, and Ciri after the events of Season 3, with each character finding their own path and "found family" as they navigate a war-torn Continent.”
The fantasy drama TV series, featuring Liam Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey in the main roles, will premiere on Netflix on October 30, 2025.
Amazon Prime Video
Maintenance Required
Maintenance Required features the story of “Charlie, forced to reevaluate her all-female mechanic shop, unknowingly confides in her online confidant Beau, who turns out to be her real-life business rival, their connection blossoms amidst professional rivalry.”
Starring Madelaine Petsch, Jacob Scipio, Katy O'Brian, and Madison Bailey, the upcoming romantic comedy film is slated to release on Prime Video on October 8, 2025.
Culpa Nuestra (aka Our Fault)
Our Fault center around “Nick and Noah's relationship peaks before facing events testing if they're meant to be together or should part ways. Can they overcome their past despite strong feelings, or are love and forgiveness not enough?”
The Spanish romantic drama film, starring Gabriel Guevara, Nicole Wallace, Gabriela Andrada, and Marta Hazas, will hit Prime Video on October 16, 2025.
After the Hunt
After the Hunt revolves around the life of “A college professor finds herself at a personal and professional crossroad when a star student levels an accusation against one of her colleagues, threatening to expose a dark secret from her own past.”
Featuring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, and Michael Stuhlbarg, the psychological thriller film is set to hit Amazon Prime Video on October 17, 2025.
Disney+
The Balloonist
The Balloonist features the story of “Gaby, a single mother caring for her son Kuif and ailing mother, has her life changed when Arnaud, a charismatic balloonist, crashes on their farm.”
Featuring Sallie Harmsen, Pieter Embrechts, Beau Minnaert, and Frieda Pittoors, the Dutch film is set to debut on Disney+ on October 3, 2025.
Star Wars: Visions Season 3
The Season 3 of Star Wars: Vision will feature nine anime shorts, including sequels to three Volume 1 stories, The Duel: Payback, The Village Bride: The Lost Ones, and The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope.
It will also include six new shorts: Yuko's Treasure, The Smuggler, The Bounty Hunter, The Song of Four Wings, The Bird of Paradise, and Black.
The animated anthology TV series is slated to premiere on Disney+ on October 29, 2025.
Hulu
Shifting Gears Season 2
The Season 2 of Shifting Gears explores and builds on the plot where the first season ended.
It centers around Riley and Gabriel’s relationship after a bombshell love confession, Matt and Eve’s possible romance, Riley’s identity and family dynamics, and the new conflicts.
Shifting Gears Season 2, starring, Tim Allen, Kat Dennings, Seann William Scott, Daryl Mitchell, and Becky Clements, and will premiere on Hulu on October 2, 2025, with subsequent episodes releasing the day after their ABC broadcast.
Abbott Elementary Season 5
Abbott Elementary Season 5 keeps the focus on “our favorite teachers navigating the school's limited resources while championing their students' success.”
Featuring Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, the mockumentary sitcom television series will release its first episode on Hulu on October 2, 2025, with new episodes available to stream the days after their ABC broadcast.