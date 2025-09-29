D4vd case takes chilling turn as shocking details emerge in teen's death

The Los Angeles Police Department has shared new details about the teen's dead body that was found in the trunk of a Tesla belonging to musician d4vd.
Discussing the incident with PEOPLE, LAPD Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams said that Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been in the car for several weeks before her body was discovered.
"We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so it is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered," he noted.
Celeste's dismembered body was discovered in an impound lot in LA on September 8, a day before her 15th birthday. She had been missing since 2024.
As the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has yet to determine the cause and exact time of death, nothing further could be concluded so far.
Williams also confirmed that the LAPD did serve a search warrant "at a residence near where the car was towed."
On September 17, authorities searched a house presumably rented by D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, in search of some blood evidence. Police seized some electronic items from the Holly Hills house.
Additionally, speculation has circulated online about the possibility of a relationship between Celeste and the 20-year-old singer, as the teen seemingly had a matching "Shhh..." tattoo on her right index finger.
D4vd has not been named a suspect or charged with a crime in relation to the case, and Williams did not comment on the speculated relationship between the teen and the musician, which had been the talk of the internet since the body was discovered.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Office also revealed that Celeste had been reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, at least three times in 2024.