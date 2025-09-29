Home / Entertainment

Andrew Garfield to reprise his role in new 'The Social Network' sequel?

'The Amazing Spiderman' star last appeared in the original The Social Network film in 2010

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Andrew Garfield to reprise his role in new The Social Network sequel?
Andrew Garfield to reprise his role in new 'The Social Network' sequel? 

Sony Pictures has thrilled fans by announcing the upcoming sequel to the popular movie, The Social Network.

American filmmaker, Aaron Sorkin, is following up on the drama-history movie, now officially titled The Social Reckoning, for its second instalment.

On Friday, September 26, Sony Pictures announced that the Oscar winner, Jeremy Strong, will replace Andrew Garfield and will play the character of Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, in the second sequel of the best-selling movie.

The Amazing Spider-Man star, who broke out with his role in The Social Network in 2010, was asked by IndieWire at the New York Film Festival if he would appear in the upcoming sequel.

To which, Garfield responded while confirming he will not join the cast for the upcoming sequel, saying, "No, no," he said, before adding, "Eduardo is in Singapore having a good time."

According to Variety, the 42-year-old American actor reportedly dropped out of the new sequel after his controversial scene shot in the first season, a rift immortalized on film by Garfield’s scene-stealing "f*** you flip flops" monologue.

However, the actor has not revealed the actual reason for dropping out of the movie.

The production of the new film is expected to begin next month, per the outlet.

You Might Like:

Doja Cat announces massive Tour Ma Vie World with new concert dates

Doja Cat announces massive Tour Ma Vie World with new concert dates
The Grammy-winning musician released her fifth studio album, Vie, in September this year

'Bridgerton' season 4 faces delay as new poster confirms extended-release date

'Bridgerton' season 4 faces delay as new poster confirms extended-release date
Netflix shares first poster for 'Bridgerton' season four earlier this week

Taylor Swift drops exciting update after discreetly attending Selena Gomez wedding

Taylor Swift drops exciting update after discreetly attending Selena Gomez wedding
The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker is set to release her new studio album, Life of a Showgirl, in October this year

J.K. Rowling reacts to Emma Watson's attempt to reconcile after public fallout

J.K. Rowling reacts to Emma Watson's attempt to reconcile after public fallout
The 'Harry Potter' star and the British author have been feuding over anti-gender views since 2020

Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton expecting third baby after viral Oscar speech

Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton expecting third baby after viral Oscar speech
The 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' star pleaded his wife for another baby at two different award shows

Ed Sheeran admits Justin Bieber nearly collaborated for 'Play' album

Ed Sheeran admits Justin Bieber nearly collaborated for 'Play' album
Ed Sheeran reveals his song 'Camera' was almost a collaboration with Justin Bieber

Halsey gives emotional update on chemotherapy for rare disease

Halsey gives emotional update on chemotherapy for rare disease
Halsey breaks silence on chemotherapy journey and shares glimpse into life with t-cell disorder

D4vd case takes chilling turn as shocking details emerge in teen's death

D4vd case takes chilling turn as shocking details emerge in teen's death
Celeste Rivas's dead body was discovered in a Tesla trunk registered under D4vd's name earlier this month

Miley Cyrus drops update on Malibu home 7 years after wildfire destruction

Miley Cyrus drops update on Malibu home 7 years after wildfire destruction
Miley Cyrus updates fans on Malibu home restoration journey after it was destroyed in Woolsey Fire

October 2025 OTT releases: Everything new on Netflix, Prime & other platforms

October 2025 OTT releases: Everything new on Netflix, Prime & other platforms
'A House of Dynamite' to 'Abbott Elementary 5', here’s a list of all new movies and shows hitting OTT platforms in October 2025

Dolly Parton delays Las Vegas shows for 9 months over health scare

Dolly Parton delays Las Vegas shows for 9 months over health scare
The country icon was set to perform at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, in December 2025

Blake Lively breaks silence after Ryan Reynolds admits swearing at her

Blake Lively breaks silence after Ryan Reynolds admits swearing at her
Blake Lively releases first statement after husband Ryan Reynolds admits insulting her