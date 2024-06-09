Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Aly to spell magic on screens once again

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 09, 2024
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Sajal Aly are coming together on your TV screens!

After seeing their stellar pairing in the drama series Alif, the couple will soon be seen together in an upcoming drama serial that will be aired on Green Entertainment.

Seemingly, the drama is titled Faraar, the shooting of which has already hit floors.

As per details, the project has been helmed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, who also directed the hit Pakistani drama Khaie.

The drama series which is an epic love story will feature the sizzling chemistry of Sajal and Hamza.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pyaray Afzal star received immense praise for his famous project Jaan- e -Jahan opposite the leading lady Ayeza Khan while Sajal too has been garnering love for her brilliant acting in Zard Patton Ka Bunn.

The A-lister celebrities alleged pairing has surely set the internet ablaze.

One person penned, “Super Excited.”

Another wrote, “Woee excited so much.”

“ The upcoming project after Netflix,” the third expressed.

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Sajal Aly are looking forward to flaunt their charm on screens. 

