Kim Kardashian's 'homework' opinion at Kai Cenat's 'Mafiathon 3' divides fans

Kai Cenat kicks off his much-awaited 'Mafiathon 3' live-streaming session earlier this week

Kim Kardashian has opened popular streamer Kai Cenat's highly anticipated online streaming show, Mafiathon's third edition.   

On Tuesday, September 2nd, the 23-year-old YouTuber invited the SMIKS founder and her nine-year-old son, Saint West, on the show to surprise his fans with the unexpected crossover between the reality TV star and the Twitch community.

During the show, the two reflected on how mainstream culture and digital creators are increasingly interconnected.

At one point, The Kardashians starlet also raised concerns about children’s homework and urged parents to focus on their kids' well-being after school. 

Kanye West’s ex-wife stressed out on believing no work after school for children, saying, "I don’t believe in homework. Kids are in school for 8 hours a day. When they come home, they need to also [do] sports, have a life, spend time with their family." 

Fans reactions on Kim Kardashian's 'homework' comment: 

Although Kim Kardashian does not believe in homework for kids, many fans have a different opinion about her approach to kids. 

One fan commented on X said, "Yes they need homework and they need to bring back the holiday work packets too smh."

"Yeah take your education advice from a "Kardashian" y’all let anyone manipulate you." another wrote.   

While a third agree with Kim Kardashian, saying, "HW for elementary and middle school kids has no positive impact on learning. HS students may see some benefits in certain types of HW that will help them with study skills for college. Kids need to be reading. That’s it. That’s the HW." 

As of now, the mother of four has not reacted to this online debate.

Kai Cenat's previous record-breaking online live streaming shows:  

According to TMZ, Cenat previously broke the internet with the large-scale livestreams and high-profile collaborations with the A-listers.   

