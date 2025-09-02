Howard Stern postpones SiriusXM return amid mystery announcement

Howard Stern’s much-hyped return has been abruptly cancelled, with the shock jock stepping back after summer break in the wake of a devastating family tragedy.
As per Dailymail, the 71-year-old shock jock announced that he would not return in an email penned to his 95 employees on Labor Day evening.
The news dropped suddenly, though worded with caution so as not to unsettle employees.
On Tuesday, The Howard Stern Show’s social accounts posted that “Howard Stern will now speak Monday, September 8,” urging listeners to “stay tuned.”
Stern’s return was delayed after weeks of speculation, following reports that his show might end amid stalled contract talks with SiriusXM.
He previously promised on August 15 that all would be explained on the September 2 show, “Fired? Retiring? Canceled? Bye-Bye Booey? Howard Stern will speak. Tuesday, September 2. Only on @siriusxm #Howard100.”
According to a source, Howard's decision was a result of “frustrations over the new contract” he's been negotiating with the satellite/online radio company.
His $500M, five-year contract with SiriusXM is set to expire at the end of this year, which would end his 20-year run since he moved to the channel in 2006.
Notably, Howard Stern also faced challenges due to the ailing health of his beloved mother Ray Schiffman Stern, who's set to turn 98 on October 22.