Tom Holland champions 'Never Stop Playing' in playful LEGO collaboration  

Despite being busy filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland managed to find time from his busy schedule to promote an important message.
On Monday, September 1, LEGO dropped a short film featuring Tom, with the intent to highlight the importance of play, commissioned by the company, as research shows that 44% of children feel increasingly pressured to grow up fast.
The Avengers: Endgame star has become the new face of the brick-building company, as he fronts the blockbuster short film, Never Stop Playing.
In the 2-minute feature, Tom first appears as a space marine, quickly realising he should never follow the orders to abandon play.
It's a theme which continues throughout a whirlwind of other scenes, as Holland appears as a professional soccer player, an inventor, a senior citizen, a toddler, a LEGO minifigure, a goateed artist and then a grumpy executive.
The work, developed in-house by Lego's OLA agency, is part of the toy brand's ongoing "Rebuild the World" campaign focused on the endless possibilities of play.
Talking with IGN about the film and the importance of playing in his life, Tom noted, "I think it really does help. I have ADHD and I'm dyslexic, and I find sometimes when someone gives me a blank canvas that it can be slightly intimidating. And sometimes you are met with those challenges when developing a character."
He shared that engaging in something that helps in focusing and in creativity is a healthy lifestyle, adding, "And I think that the more we do that sort of stuff, the better."
Tom Holland's siblings Harry and Sam make a cameo in the new LEGO film, portraying reporters asking whether the Cherry actor will continue playing as a soccer star.
The ability to appear alongside them was another reason why he signed up for the gig, Holland said.