Channing Tatum breaks silence amid ex Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler dating buzz 

Channing Tatum has recently opened up about his past "painful" relationship experience amid rumors of his ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz dating Austin Butler. 

The 45-year-old Blink Twice star opened up about his rocky marriage with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, Variety reported. 

Meanwhile, promoting his upcoming film, Roofman, Tatum explained how difficult it was for him to decide to split up with his former life partner.

"I know for a fact I’m able to understand it, Jenna and I are good now, but it was a painful break to have that fall apart, especially being so young. We tried to keep it together, tried for a year and a half, but we knew it was," Tatum recalled.

He additionally noted that co-parenting his 12-year-old daughter, Everly, in a broken relationship is even tougher, as "half of the time" he is usually not able to see his little one.

For those unaware, Tatum and Dewan, who tied the knot in 2009, announced their separation in October 2018 and officially declared themselves single in September 2024, a year before getting engaged to his ex, Zoë. 

These comments from Channing Tatum come a few weeks after his ex-fiancée, with whom he called off his engagement in 2024, sparked romance speculations with her Caught Stealing costar, Austin Butler.

Kravitz and Butler have been at the centre of romance rumors for some time, and last week they sent the speculation into frenzy as they put on a flirty display at a Paris bar. 

However, it remains unclear whether the two are romantically connected or if it's just a phase for them. 

