Harry Styles, Carole Radziwill spark romance buzz after Paris meet up

Carole Radziwill and Harry Styles send internet into a frenzy after being spotted in a wedding in Paris

Harry Styles is in a romantic mood, but this time it's a television star!

After sparking romance buzz with Zoë Kravitz in Italy, he recently crossed paths with a former Real Housewives of New York City star, Carole Radziwill, during a wedding in Paris.

The 62-year-old American journalist and author’s friend, Cassandra Grey, was also present at the high-profile wedding of Instagram executives, Charles Porch and Robert Denning, in the city of love over the weekend. 

Following the event, Grey released a slew of images on her Instagram handle on Monday, September 1, 2025.

In the photos, eagle-eyed fans spotted Styles linking arms with Radziwill as he helped her to pass the staircase.

Grey added a caption that further fueled the dating speculation among fans, writing, "I saw @caroleradziwill struggling to get her rather large @giambattistavalliparis."

P.C.: Cassandra Grey/Instagram
"Then a stranger to Carole and me, a handsome @harrystyles, seemingly out of nowhere, graciously lent her his arm like Cinderella’s prince," she added.  

It is important to mention that Harry Styles was previously linked to Zoë Kravitz after being photographed in Italy during her promotional tour for her new film, Catching Stealing.  

As of now, neither the Night Changes hitmaker has commented on these ongoing speculations, nor the Batman starlet nor Carole Radziwill has reacted to the reports.   

