Benny Blanco stalling wedding to Selena Gomez for infuriating reason?

Selena Gomez's wedding plans are believed to have affected "at one point" — because of fiancé Benny Blanco.
As per an insider close to the couple, Benny infuriated Selena's pals with one annoying gesture as they all gear up for one of the highly anticipated wedding of pop music industry.
According to the source, the music producer has asked her fiancee to make "most" of the decision as they both tend procrastinate ahead of their wedding, which is rumoured to be taking place soon.
The insider further revealed that Selena's friends have also accused Benny of being a "bit lazy".
Although its a "nice gesture" from Benny to let Selena do "whatever she wants" for the wedding, it has sparked some tension between the couple as the Only Murders in the Building actress feels that her partner "could step up and make some decisions" himself.
Meanwhile the source also revealed that Selena and Benny's friends are concerned that the dynamic "won't change" in the future and could become a "quirk" in their marriage.
"[It's] smooth sailing now, because everything has been paid for and figured out," the tipster concluded.
This comes days after Selena posted a slew of photos with her gal pals from her exotic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, sparking Bachelorette rumours.