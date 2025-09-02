Home / Entertainment

Jason Kelce eyes ‘best man’ role at Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's wedding

Jason Kelce hopes to stand by Travis Kelce's side as 'best man' during his wedding with Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce eyes ‘best man’ role at Travis Kelce, Taylor Swifts wedding
Jason Kelce eyes ‘best man’ role at Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's wedding

Jason Kelce has opened up about his plans to become brother Travis Kelce’s “best man” at his wedding with Taylor Swift.

On Tuesday, September 2, the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast released a teaser featuring the NFL player for the upcoming episode.

In the teaser, Jason told hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton that he is “hoping" to be the best man at his brother’s wedding.

He said, "Hopefully I’m the best man. We’ll see. Trav has a lot of friends, I’m just hoping to get the opportunity.”

Jason’s latest statement comes after he broke silence on Travis and Taylor’s engagement on his podcast, New Heights, last week.

The 37-year old footballer said back then, "Gigantic piece of 'New News' that just hit the waves. We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’ one day off.”

He added, “So, he is not here to address this himself, but we felt it necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged! The proposal heard ‘round the world."

Notably, Taylor announced engagement with Travis on August 26, after dating for two years.

You Might Like:

Camila Cabello cheers on former Fifth Harmony bandmates at reunion

Camila Cabello cheers on former Fifth Harmony bandmates at reunion
'Havana' songstress’ former band Fifth Harmony reunited for their first joint performance in more than six years

Benny Blanco stalling wedding to Selena Gomez for infuriating reason?

Benny Blanco stalling wedding to Selena Gomez for infuriating reason?
Selena Gomez pals furious as Benny Blanco affects wedding plans with annoying habit

Tom Holland champions 'Never Stop Playing' in playful LEGO collaboration

Tom Holland champions 'Never Stop Playing' in playful LEGO collaboration
The 'Spider-Man' reminds everyone to have fun and play in the latest partnership with LEGO

Chris Pratt breaks silence after his 'Terminal List: Dark Wolf' trends No.1

Chris Pratt breaks silence after his 'Terminal List: Dark Wolf' trends No.1
Chris Pratt shares emotional message to celebrate the success of 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf'

Taylor Swift’s new album shatters Spotify record weeks before release

Taylor Swift’s new album shatters Spotify record weeks before release
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ album smashes Spotify record ahead of its release

Taylor Swift engagement ring designer makes emotional request in new message

Taylor Swift engagement ring designer makes emotional request in new message
Kindred Lubeck responds to swifties reaction on Taylor Swift's engagement ring

Dwayne Johnson receives 15-minute standing ovation for 'Smashing Machine'

Dwayne Johnson receives 15-minute standing ovation for 'Smashing Machine'
Dwayne Johnson gets emotional after receiving standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler in talks for ‘Death Becomes Her’ remake?

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler in talks for ‘Death Becomes Her’ remake?
Drew Barrymore wants to reunite with former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

Zendaya celebrates 29th birthday with emotional message

Zendaya celebrates 29th birthday with emotional message
Zendaya bids farewell to 'the official last year of my twenties' while marking milestone birthday

Graham Greene, 'Dances with Wolves' star dies at 73

Graham Greene, 'Dances with Wolves' star dies at 73
The Oscar-nominated actor was known for his role in 1990 'Dances with Wolves'

Who is Chloe Malle? Meet Anna Wintour’s pick for American Vogue’s new editor

Who is Chloe Malle? Meet Anna Wintour’s pick for American Vogue’s new editor
Vogue’s former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour appoints Chloe Malle as new editor of American Vogue

Niall Horan takes fans behind camera on ‘The Voice’ in exciting vlog

Niall Horan takes fans behind camera on ‘The Voice’ in exciting vlog
The former 1D star drops thrilling vlog showing what a day at NBC’s ‘The Voice’ looks like