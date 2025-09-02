Jason Kelce eyes ‘best man’ role at Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's wedding

Jason Kelce has opened up about his plans to become brother Travis Kelce’s “best man” at his wedding with Taylor Swift.
On Tuesday, September 2, the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast released a teaser featuring the NFL player for the upcoming episode.
In the teaser, Jason told hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton that he is “hoping" to be the best man at his brother’s wedding.
He said, "Hopefully I’m the best man. We’ll see. Trav has a lot of friends, I’m just hoping to get the opportunity.”
Jason’s latest statement comes after he broke silence on Travis and Taylor’s engagement on his podcast, New Heights, last week.
The 37-year old footballer said back then, "Gigantic piece of 'New News' that just hit the waves. We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’ one day off.”
He added, “So, he is not here to address this himself, but we felt it necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged! The proposal heard ‘round the world."
Notably, Taylor announced engagement with Travis on August 26, after dating for two years.