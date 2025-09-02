Home / Entertainment

Katy Perry finds ‘ego boost’ in Justin Trudeau after Orlando Bloom split

The 'Dark Horse' singer is excited about her budding new romance with the former Canadian Prime Minister


Katy Perry’s love life is taking a surprising political twist, as her budding romance with Canada’s former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has become ‘a great ego boost’ following her split from Orlando Bloom.

As per Radaronline, a source revealed that the Dark Horse singer is excited about her budding new romance with the former Canadian Prime Minister.

The source said, "Katy's thrilled about this. It's all very new, but it's hard to imagine a more exciting guy to be wooed by than Justin Trudeau, at least in her eyes.

An insider added, "She's fascinated by politics, and landing arguably the hottest politician in the world is a feather in her cap. It's such a great boost for her ego after all the embarrassment with Orlando [Bloom]."

The source explained, "She says their conversations are way more interesting than anything she and Orlando ever talked about."

The 40-year-old singer and the 53-year-old former Canadian PM were first linked after a flirty Montreal dinner, followed by a romantic stroll with Perry’s dog and his appearance at her Bell Centre concert.

Revealing Trudeau’s attitude towards her, a source said, “Justin treats her like a star, he's got her on a pedestal. She feels like she's constantly learning new things when she talks to him, it's very intellectually stimulating for her."

The tipster mentioned, "With Orlando, there was always a sense that he didn't have to work that hard since he could have any starlet he wanted. With Justin, it is obvious that he feels like the luckiest guy in the world to be spending time with her, which she loves."

This revelation just came after Perry and Orlando Bloom parted ways as they ended their engagement in June 2025 after a nine-year, on-and-off relationship.

