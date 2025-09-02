Here's why Jennifer Aniston say 'The Morning Show' work feels like labor pains

Jennifer Aniston didn’t hold back when describing the intensity of filming The Morning Show, comparing each season to the pain of childbirth and admitting, ‘That just killed me.’
While conversing with Glamour's September 2025 cover story, along with her The Morning Show co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Beharie, Marion Cotillard and Karen Pittman, the Friends alum revealed that her return to the series "to what childbirth must be like."
“Every year since I finished the first season, I was like, Well, that’s it — I’m dead. That just killed me,” Aniston told the outlet.
Aniston admitted that after embodying Alex Levy for a full season, “you forget” until it’s time to film again
"I kind of compare it to what childbirth must be like when my friends are like, ‘You just kind of forget what it was, and then next thing you know you’re knocked up again,'" Aniston quipped.
Jennifer joked that finishing a season feels like “pushing that watermelon out of a tiny little pinhole”—but instead of saying “I’m done,” she dives back in again.
She mentioned, "And just knowing that you’ve got to decompress and walk away from it for a while, and in my case, go do a comedy as fast as possible."
Season 4 of the hit Apple TV+ series set to releaseon September 17.
The new season shoots "almost two years after the events of season three," per a synopsis.
It is set to release nearly five years after the Emmy-winning series debuted in November 2019.