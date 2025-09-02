Chris Pratt breaks silence after his 'Terminal List: Dark Wolf' trends No.1

Chris Pratt has opened up about the success of his show, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.
On Monday, September 1, the Guardians of the Galaxy star celebrated the success of his series, which was trending number one on Prime Video a day after its release.
He took to Instagram and shared pictures from the set of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.
Chris captioned the post, “So grateful to the fans for making Terminal List Dark Wolf number one! So proud of our cast and crew, including the 25 veterans in front of and behind the camera (five of seven episodes written by veterans).”
The Jurassic World actor further added, “We salute you! If you haven’t had a chance to check it out, head to Prime and stream Terminal List Dark Wolf!”
In the recently released series, Chris stars as James Reece alongside Edwin Hodge, Caitlin Bassett, Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Jeanne Tripplehorn and LaMonica Garrett.
About 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf':
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series of Amazon Prime Video's The Terminal List, which premiered in 2022.
In the second season of the show, Ben Edwards finds himself in a middle of life-threatening journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations.