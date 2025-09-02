Miley Cyrus recalls Mom Tish’s surprising dating advice

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her love life, revealing that mom Tish once urged her to ‘stay with the wrong guy’ in past relationships simply because “they’re hot.”
While conversing with The Cut, the Flowers songstress revealed about the romantic tip she received from mom Tish that led her in the wrong direction.
"Mom’s always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy ’cause they’re hot," said Miley.
Tish explained, "Well, that was great advice because after so many years, you’re kind of over it and you’re like... in a relationship. At least you get to look at somebody that’s frigging hot!"
Miley responded, "No, I ended up with a person [Morando] who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me."
"I had to learn that the hard way," the End of the World singer said, adding, "because my mommy taught me the wrong way and then I had to learn the right way by myself."
Noah also expressed feeling like she's "in the same boat" regarding Tish's advice.
Miley added, "I had to find someone who treats me with respect and then Mom never really put that on the top three of her must-haves. Mom was like, 'They need to be tall.'"
Brandi, 38, chimed in, calling her boyfriend Matt Southcombe “hot as hell.”
"My man’s hot as hell too," responded Miley, adding, "But my man also respects me."
"That’s because she found someone that is hot and respects her. That's always the goal," said Miley.
She referenced Tish's husband Dominic Purcell, whom she married in 2023 following her divorce from ex Billy Ray the previous year.
Notably, Miley was previously in relationships with ex-fiancé Liam Hemsworth and Cody Simpson in her adult years before her current relationship with boyfriend Maxx Morando in 2021.