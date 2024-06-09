Will Joe Biden meet Benjamin Netanyahu during Washington visit?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to visit Washington next month to address the U.S. Congress.
As per Reuters, the White House has not confirmed yet whether President Joe Biden will meet with Netanyahu during his visit.
Netanyahu is set to address a joint session of Congress on July 24.
In an interview on CBS's Face the Nation, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated, "I don't have anything to announce today."
He noted that Biden and Netanyahu are in regular communication. "The president talks to him all the time," Sullivan added.
Tensions between Biden and Netanyahu have surfaced over Israel's conduct in its war with Hamas in Gaza, despite Biden's strong support for Israel.
Biden, who is running for re-election in November, faces criticism from his left-leaning political base due to the rising Palestinian death toll.
Sullivan expressed hope for a ceasefire and hostage deal by the time of Netanyahu's visit, urging Hamas to accept the proposal on the table.
Moreover, Biden has praised the rescue of four hostages by Israeli forces and committed to continuing efforts to secure the release of all hostages and achieve a ceasefire.