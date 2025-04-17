Jennifer Garner pens heartfelt tribute to Holocaust survivor Gabriella Karin

The ‘13 Going on 30’ starlet makes moving efforts to combat antisemitism in new coffee table book ‘Borrowed Spotlight’

Jennifer Garner pens heartfelt tribute to Holocaust survivor Gabriella Karin
Jennifer Garner is “honored” to meet the Holocaust survivor Grabriella Karin.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 16, the 13 Going on 30 actress penned a heartwarming tribute to Gabriella after meeting her for a meaningful purpose.

“Gabriella Karin was born in 1930 in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia. When the Nazis came, she and her family went into hiding-first in a convent, then in a small one-bedroom apartment across the street from the Nazi-Slovak Gestapo,” she penned in the Story.

The Elektra starlet continued, “A 25-year-old lawyer, Karol Blanar, risked everything to shelter Gabriella and seven others for nine long months. Each day, as he left for work, Gabriella and the others had to sit in silence-no movement, no speaking, no using the bathroom-because a single sound could mean discovery and death. Gabriella survived.”

P.C. Instagram/jennifer.garner
“It was an honor to sit for a portrait with Gabriella for the @borrowedspotlight project to share a moment of light with -someone who endured so much darkness,” Jennifer concluded.

This heartfelt note by Jennifer Garner comes after she had a meeting with some of the Holocaust survivors as a part of working on a beautiful photo book to help fight antisemitism.

The book titled, Borrowed Spotlight, features photographs of notable celebrities, including Chelsea Handler, David Schwimmer, and Nicola Peltz Beckham, with Holocaust survivors.

With an aim to teach people about the Holocaust, the heartfelt step is to tell more about the survivors’ stories, and help stop hate against Jews.

