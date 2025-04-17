Zoom restores services after widespread outage

After hours of experiencing an unexpected disruption affecting thousands of users, the ZooM outage has been finally resolved.
The company announced that the widespread outage, affecting the video calls, website, and apps service’s worldwide, left thousands of users unable to access the video conferencing platform.
Citing data indicated by the outage tracking site Downdetector.com, Reuters reported that the issue was highlighted after a significant rise in users' complaints.
The disruption started around 3:01 p.m U.S. ET and lasted for up to 30 minutes on April 16. At the peak of the outage, Downdetector showed more than 67,000 reports.
Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), Zoom addressed the issue and confirmed the restoration of services, stating, “Service has now been restored after the earlier outage, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding.”
The company has yet to reveal the reason behind the widespread outage, but assured users that the system is back to normal.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom has already become an important tool for remote communication.
Wednesday’s outage served as a reminder of it’s impact and the potential vulnerabilities in the digital framework.