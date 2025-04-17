California becomes first US state to files lawsuit over tariff plan

California has become the first state in the nation to sue Donald Trump over his “reckless and unprecedented” tariff plan, which is projected to wipe billions off the U.S. economy.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by Governor Gavin Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, argues that as a “global leader in trade,” the Golden State will bear “an inordinate share” of the costs that result from the sweeping levies.

Trump announced the “reciprocal” tariffs on April 2, which he hailed as “Liberation Day” for America.

California is home to major state industries, including tech centers in Silicon Valley, entertainment in Los Angeles, and agriculture. All rely heavily on global trade with Mexico, Canada and China – all of which have been targeted by Trump’s tariffs.

The lawsuit argues that Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose the tariffs is unlawful, and asks the court to immediately block the tariffs.

