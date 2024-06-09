India falls to all-out, sets 120-run target for Pakistan in T20 World Cup 

In a highly anticipated T20 World Cup encounter, Pakistan emerged victorious in the toss and opted to bowl first against India.
India set a target of 120 runs for Pakistan, with Rishabh Pant leading the charge with an impressive 42 runs off 31 balls.
Meanwhile, Axar Patel contributed 20 runs off 18 balls, while Rohit Sharma added 13 runs.
Despite their efforts, none of India's eight batters could achieve a double-figure score.
In response, Pakistani bowler Shaheen Afridi claimed 1 wicket, conceding 29 runs in four overs.
India's match against Pakistan in T20 cricket has made history as India experienced its first-ever all-out against their arch-rivals.
While, India has previously lost nine wickets twice and seven wickets twice against Pakistan.
Their total of 119 all-out marks India's lowest score against Pakistan in T20 Internationals.
Prior to this, India's lowest score was 133 runs for 9 wickets in 2012.
In New York, Pakistan made early progress in the match, dismissing Indian openers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Moreover, the match resumed after a brief rain delay, with Pakistan aiming to chase down the target set by India.