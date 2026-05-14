'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' unveils new poster, bts footage ahead of release

Ahead of the highly anticipated release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has dropped the practical production featurette for the superhero movie.
On Thursday, May 14, Tom Holland and director Destin Daniel Cretton teamed up for detailed behind-the-scene footage for Brand New Day, with the actor sharing that with this movie, they filmed "some of the best action" in the franchise.
The new film follows Spider-Man after he made the ultimate sacrifice to save the multiverse, which led to the world, including his friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), forgetting about him and moving ahead with life.
In the Practical Production featurette, fans are also able to catch a sight of The Scorpion, real web-swinging, and a surprising nod to 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
When Spider-Man is hurled into the front of a truck in the video, he can be seen wearing a puffer vest jacket and a hat, similar to what Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man wore during the winter.
The official Spider-Man social media posted a brand new poster for the film with the caption, "The world has forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them."
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Michael Mando, will hit theatres on July 31.