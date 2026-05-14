News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Instagram Instants launched for exciting user experience: Details inside

Instagram Instants enables users to capture and share unfiltered, temporary photos to either their Close Friends list

Instagram Instants launched for exciting user experience: Details inside
Instagram Instants launched for exciting user experience: Details inside

Instagram has officially released the latest photo-sharing feature called Instants, mainly designed for Gen Z users looking for more casual and private ways to share content.

On May 13, the Meta-owned site officially rolled out this amazing feature within Instagram and through a standalone Instants app.

What are Instants on Instagram?

Instagram Instants enables users to capture and share unfiltered, temporary photos to either their Close Friends list or mutual followers.

Unlike Instagram Stories, which remain viewable for 24 hours, Instants photos can only be opened and viewed once ahead of disappearing permanently.

The recently introduced feature is reminiscent of Snapchat's disappearing photo system.


How to use Instagram Instants?

Follow these ways to access Instagram Instants

  • To use it, users will be required to launch Instagram’s Direct Messenger.
  • Click the mini photo stack icon > select audience, and snap a picture.
  • No filters, stickers, or text overlays are included, as Instagram says the feature focuses on “unpolished moments.”


Moreover, users can group Instants into collections and later share them as Stories. The company stated younger audiences increasingly prefer sharing casual content with smaller groups instead of posting polished public updates.

Instagram Vice President of Products Tessa Lyons-Laing said Gen Z users are far more likely to use private sharing features such as Notes and Close Friends Stories, which inspired the launch of Instants.

The company says the standalone Instants app will also help Instagram better understand how users engage with the new feature, offering an enhanced user experience.

Virgin media down: Thousands of users report issues across UK
Virgin media down: Thousands of users report issues across UK
Google announces Googlebook with several top-notch features: Check pricing
Google announces Googlebook with several top-notch features: Check pricing
Is YouTube uploading down? Here's what you must know
Is YouTube uploading down? Here's what you must know
Trump Mobile release timeline confirmed: Details inside
Trump Mobile release timeline confirmed: Details inside
Sam Altman rejects Elon Musk’s claims over OpenAI’s for-profit shift amid trial
Sam Altman rejects Elon Musk’s claims over OpenAI’s for-profit shift amid trial
Spotify celebrates 20th anniversary with new ‘Spotify 20’ throwback feature
Spotify celebrates 20th anniversary with new ‘Spotify 20’ throwback feature
Apple released iOS 26.5 with THESE significant updates: Details inside
Apple released iOS 26.5 with THESE significant updates: Details inside
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to testify in Musk and OpenAI legal battle
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to testify in Musk and OpenAI legal battle
Sam Altman VS Elon Musk: Microsoft emails reveal early doubts about openAI in trial
Sam Altman VS Elon Musk: Microsoft emails reveal early doubts about openAI in trial
Jeff Bezos receives online criticism after Met Gala 2026 sponsorship
Jeff Bezos receives online criticism after Met Gala 2026 sponsorship
Can humans regrow limbs? Breakthrough research sparks hope
Can humans regrow limbs? Breakthrough research sparks hope
Google introduces Fitbit Air with THESE essential features: Pricing, availability
Google introduces Fitbit Air with THESE essential features: Pricing, availability

Popular News

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' unveils new poster, bts footage ahead of release

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' unveils new poster, bts footage ahead of release
8 minutes ago
Instagram Instants launched for exciting user experience: Details inside

Instagram Instants launched for exciting user experience: Details inside
26 minutes ago
Wordle’s answer for May 14: Maintain your streak with today's winning solution

Wordle’s answer for May 14: Maintain your streak with today's winning solution

2 hours ago