Instagram Instants launched for exciting user experience: Details inside

Instagram has officially released the latest photo-sharing feature called Instants, mainly designed for Gen Z users looking for more casual and private ways to share content.
On May 13, the Meta-owned site officially rolled out this amazing feature within Instagram and through a standalone Instants app.
What are Instants on Instagram?
Instagram Instants enables users to capture and share unfiltered, temporary photos to either their Close Friends list or mutual followers.
Unlike Instagram Stories, which remain viewable for 24 hours, Instants photos can only be opened and viewed once ahead of disappearing permanently.
The recently introduced feature is reminiscent of Snapchat's disappearing photo system.
How to use Instagram Instants?
Follow these ways to access Instagram Instants
- To use it, users will be required to launch Instagram’s Direct Messenger.
- Click the mini photo stack icon > select audience, and snap a picture.
- No filters, stickers, or text overlays are included, as Instagram says the feature focuses on “unpolished moments.”
Moreover, users can group Instants into collections and later share them as Stories. The company stated younger audiences increasingly prefer sharing casual content with smaller groups instead of posting polished public updates.
Instagram Vice President of Products Tessa Lyons-Laing said Gen Z users are far more likely to use private sharing features such as Notes and Close Friends Stories, which inspired the launch of Instants.
The company says the standalone Instants app will also help Instagram better understand how users engage with the new feature, offering an enhanced user experience.