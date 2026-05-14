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Fortnite servers go down for Chapter 7 Season 2 Act 3 update

Fortnite Act 3 will also feature Tracer’s Pulse Pistols Mythic, which allows players to go into first-person and zip around the map

Fortnite servers go down for Chapter 7 Season 2 Act 3 update
Fortnite servers go down for Chapter 7 Season 2 Act 3 update

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Act 3 “Answer the Call” is going live today. As a result, a popular Battle Royale game, Fortnite, experienced an outage in the early morning on Thursday as part of the update across the platforms, temporarily suspended access to Battle Royale and other core game modes.

When will Fortnite Servers be back up?

The Fortnite Act 3 server maintenance starts at 1 AM PT and 4 AM ET on May 14, 2026. Servers would be restored in a few hours, but it will be unavailable for around three hours to patch in the new “Answer the Call” update.

Fortnite servers go down for Chapter 7 Season 2 Act 3 update

Fortnite Act 3 update downtime should end at 4 AM PT, or 7 AM ET.

Following the update, players will be able to log back into the game during this period of time, and even start matchmaking

Here’s a list below that shows when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Act 3 will go live in every region:

Fortnite server downtime (All regions)

  • North America (PT): 1:00 AM
  • North America (ET): 4:00 AM
  • Canada (ET): 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (BST): 9:00 AM
  • Europe (CEST): 10:00 AM
  • Japan (JST): 5:00 PM
  • Brazil (BRT): 5:00 AM
  • Australia (AEST): 6:00 PM
  • New Zealand (NZST): 8:00 PM

Fortnite Act 3 release time 

  • North America (PT): 4:00 AM
  • North America (ET): 7:00 AM
  • Canada (ET): 7:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (BST): 12:00 PM
  • Europe (CEST): 1:00 PM
  • Japan (JST): 8:00 PM
  • Brazil (BRT): 8:00 AM
  • Australia (AEST): 9:00 PM
  • New Zealand (NZST): 11:00 PM

Fortnite Act 3 update  

Epic Games has confirmed the Overwatch Fortnite skins will include D.Va, Mercy, Tracer, and Genji.

Moreover, the Fortnite Act 3 will also feature Tracer’s Pulse Pistols Mythic, which allows players to go into first-person and zip around the map. Additionally, the Mercy Caduceus Staff Mythic lets players heal teammates, and even revive them – just like in Overwatch.

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