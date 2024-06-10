Ed Sheeran opens up about only eating chicken wings for over 1 year

Ed Sheeran has disclosed of solely relying on chicken wings amid his “fat phase” for a year and a half while on tour in America.
Appearing on Session 24 with Jake Shane on Thursday, he got candid about attempting a “no carb” diet in order to grapple his increasing weight from bulimia.
But him choosing to fight this battle with chicken was from an honest mistake, which resulted in some extra gain on the weighing scale.
The singer said, “I was in my fat phase. I used to think no carbs meant no bread, no fries. I was like, ‘I can eat chicken wings.’ I just ate chicken wings for a year and a half.”
“And I put on four stone,” he admitted.
Then, Ed Sheeran decided to tackle his weight once the tour completed.
He stuck to exercise and simultaneously reduced his portion sizes, according to Daily Mail.
“I’m prone to putting on a lot of weight, and what I found was just going to the gym regularly and trying to proportion size,” the vocalist continued.
He added, “I don’t have an off-switch. If I have one thing to eat, the off-switch is there. If everything is in front of me then I will eat it.”
And this is ultimately how Ed Sheeran slimmed down.