Ed Sheeran opens up about only eating chicken wings for over 1 year

Hollywood

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
Ed Sheeran has disclosed of solely relying on chicken wings amid his “fat phase” for a year and a half while on tour in America.

Appearing on Session 24 with Jake Shane on Thursday, he got candid about attempting a “no carb” diet in order to grapple his increasing weight from bulimia.

But him choosing to fight this battle with chicken was from an honest mistake, which resulted in some extra gain on the weighing scale.

The singer said, “I was in my fat phase. I used to think no carbs meant no bread, no fries. I was like, ‘I can eat chicken wings.’ I just ate chicken wings for a year and a half.”

“And I put on four stone,” he admitted.

Then, Ed Sheeran decided to tackle his weight once the tour completed.

He stuck to exercise and simultaneously reduced his portion sizes, according to Daily Mail.

“I’m prone to putting on a lot of weight, and what I found was just going to the gym regularly and trying to proportion size,” the vocalist continued.

He added, “I don’t have an off-switch. If I have one thing to eat, the off-switch is there. If everything is in front of me then I will eat it.”

And this is ultimately how Ed Sheeran slimmed down.

Hollywood News

Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert
Kanye West ‘stole’ daughter North West by criticizing Kim Kardashian in public
Ed Sheeran explains why he doesn’t have a phone since 2015
Glen Powell talks about ‘incredible action sequences’ in ‘Twisters’
Dolly Parton prepares to debut ‘Hello, I’m Dolly’ on Broadway Musical
Netflix adaption of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Twits’ set to release on THIS date
Sabrina Carpenter drops new track ‘Please Please Please’
Travis Kelce finds acting in Ryan Murphy series a 'challenge,'
Will Smith appears with wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s lookalike again
‘Hunger Games' movie in making based on Suzanne Collins' new novel
Lily Collins gets personal for ‘Emily in Paris’ costar Ashley Park
Brad Pitt replaced by Harry Styles in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’