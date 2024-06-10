Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert

Megan Thee Stallion suddenly started choking on tears for an unknown reason during a recent Florida concert.
Her performance turned into an emotional shock when she fought to hold tears back, right before playing a hit song for the audience.
According to TMZ, the rapper had climbed the stage at Amalie Arena located in Tampa on Saturday, June 9.
But her usually “unbothered persona” took a swift turn for the first time as she was clearly observed going through something mentally.
Meghan Thee Stallion’s alleged breakdown was caught on video by a fan in attendance, and the same footage has since gone viral on X.
In it, she’s just about to croon Cobra from the upcoming album, Megan, but instead launched into tears.
To cover this difficult moment up, the artist even bowed her “head down to collect herself,” all of which was also “playing on a giant video screen behind.”
Fans present at the stadium however tried cheering their star up as they didn’t seem upset from her taking time to clear some feelings up.
While the exact reason isn’t known for Meghan Thee Stallion’s on-stage collapse, she reportedly had a stressful week after an AI-generated NSFW of hers circulated online.
The comment section on her social media profiles had become so dirty that the celebrity had to address it.