Taylor Swift pays tribute to ‘lost friend’ Miley Cyrus at concert

  • June 10, 2024
Taylor Swift gave a huge homage to long-time friend Miley Cyrus during an Eras Tour stop on Saturday, June 8.

As per Elle Magazine, she got nostalgic while performing at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburg, Scotland, subsequently going in for a momentous throwback.

Cut to seconds later, the singer started crooning her song Crazier, which was sung for Disney’s 2009 production, Hannah Montana: The Movie, unsurprisingly starring Miley Cyrus in the lead role.

This tracks happens to be more so special because Taylor Swift not only wrote it herself alongside Robert Ellis Orrall, but also made a cameo in the film.

It goes without saying that she was indeed singing the song during that small part, which has albeit lasted forever with her.

Despite Miley Cyrus not making public appearances next to Tay Tay or them not working together on collaborations anymore, they remain distant friends, according to Entertainment Tonight.

An instance of this was noted when Taylor Swift supported her pal at the recent 2024 Grammys for bagging her first ever award.

After Crazier, she seemingly launched into memories of that old “era,” and went on to pipe a mashup of older tracks that were actually not on the setlist.

