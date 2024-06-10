Hollywood

Katie Holmes spills SHOCKING deets about ‘Dawson's Creek’ chat

Katie Holmes starred as Joey Potter in the ‘Dawson's Creek’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
Katie Holmes spills SHOCKING deets about ‘Dawson's Creek’ chat
Katie Holmes spills SHOCKING deets about ‘Dawson's Creek’ chat

Katie Holmes has shared some interesting deets about Dawson's Creek secret WhatsApp Group chat.

Katie recently revealed that it’s been “too much" for her to keep in touch with her former castmates.

During a recent conversation with The Times, Katie shared, “All of us text every now and then, but I wasn’t aware of the WhatsApp. But you know what? I’m really bad at WhatsApp. I never check it because it’s a little too much."

She added, “Everyone's grown up and is busy, but the bond will forever be there.”

The Dark Knight starlet previously told the media outlet that the hit series improved her fashion sensibilities.

"I feel my education in clothes and their meaning came out of working in television and movies, working with great costume designers and having it explained to me what it means if a character has a cable-knit sweater over a plain sweater, and how that reveals a part of them," she explained.

Katie continued, "I fell in love with thinking like that, and letting the clothes really dictate a certain part of someone’s essence.”

The renowned actress starred as Joey Potter in the Dawson's Creek.

Saba Qamar 'floor scrubs' her extravagant abode in new post

Saba Qamar 'floor scrubs' her extravagant abode in new post
Lainey Wilson gushes over Jon Bon Jovi's heartfelt gesture at CMA fest 2024

Lainey Wilson gushes over Jon Bon Jovi's heartfelt gesture at CMA fest 2024
Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez, Maika Monroe make it IG official

Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez, Maika Monroe make it IG official
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry

Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry

Hollywood News

Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Taylor Swift pays tribute to ‘lost friend’ Miley Cyrus at concert
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Megan Thee Stallion abruptly breaks down during concert
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Ed Sheeran opens up about only eating chicken wings for over 1 year
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Kanye West ‘stole’ daughter North West by criticizing Kim Kardashian in public
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Ed Sheeran explains why he doesn’t have a phone since 2015
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Glen Powell talks about ‘incredible action sequences’ in ‘Twisters’
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Dolly Parton prepares to debut ‘Hello, I’m Dolly’ on Broadway Musical
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Netflix adaption of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Twits’ set to release on THIS date
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Sabrina Carpenter drops new track ‘Please Please Please’
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Travis Kelce finds acting in Ryan Murphy series a 'challenge,'
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Will Smith appears with wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s lookalike again
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
‘Hunger Games' movie in making based on Suzanne Collins' new novel