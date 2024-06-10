Katie Holmes spills SHOCKING deets about ‘Dawson's Creek’ chat

Katie Holmes has shared some interesting deets about Dawson's Creek secret WhatsApp Group chat.
Katie recently revealed that it’s been “too much" for her to keep in touch with her former castmates.
During a recent conversation with The Times, Katie shared, “All of us text every now and then, but I wasn’t aware of the WhatsApp. But you know what? I’m really bad at WhatsApp. I never check it because it’s a little too much."
She added, “Everyone's grown up and is busy, but the bond will forever be there.”
The Dark Knight starlet previously told the media outlet that the hit series improved her fashion sensibilities.
"I feel my education in clothes and their meaning came out of working in television and movies, working with great costume designers and having it explained to me what it means if a character has a cable-knit sweater over a plain sweater, and how that reveals a part of them," she explained.
Katie continued, "I fell in love with thinking like that, and letting the clothes really dictate a certain part of someone’s essence.”
The renowned actress starred as Joey Potter in the Dawson's Creek.