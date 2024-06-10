Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry

Kartik Aaryan shares his painful “journey” in the film industry.
The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star revealed that he did not know anyone before he started his acting career.
During a conversation with HT on Monday, Kartik said, “When I started my journey in Bollywood, I didn’t know anyone here. And the way it is going on till date, things are the same. Everything's the same for me. Some Fridays are successful and some are not. But the fact remains that I have never been an insider.”
He further explained that it was his “mindset” that got him this far in life.
The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor added, “It is a mindset which is going to stay with me. Till date, I believe that any Friday can be a last Friday also. This is the echo that keeps on going in my mind. Ke kahin mera pack up na ho jaaye".
He continued, “Maybe, somewhere down the line, I (know that I) don't have any other backup. I don't have anywhere else to go, and I might not get a second or a third chance. This is the fear that is constant in my head.”
He will be next seen in Chandu Champion, which will release on June 14, 2024.