Victoria, David Beckham finally react to Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz vow renewal

Victoria and David Beckham have finally let their thoughts out on Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz vow renewal.
Amid the ongoing family feud, the 26-year-old English former photographer and model once again said “I do” to his billionaire wife in an intimate ceremony joined by their close pals and family members earlier this month.
However, the lavish event saw the noticeable absence of Victoria and David Beckham, and their reaction to the ceremony has now been revealed.
Speaking to The Sun in a recently published article, a source shared that the Beckham family has branded their estranged son and daughter-in-law’s vow renewal as a “gratuitous display of obscene wealth.”
They went on to add that the Spice Girl alum and her footballer husband “didn’t understand the need” for Brooklyn and Nicola to reaffirm their vows just three years after their marriage in 2022.
Sharing more about the former footballer and his fashion designer wife’s reaction, the insider stated, “They would understand if it was, say, 10 years down the line - maybe even five. But three?! It seems like quite a gratuitous display of obscene wealth.”
“Also, if Brooklyn wanted to create a really cute memory, why couldn’t he have just let his family know their plans first?” they added.
The tipster also revealed that the hostility between Victoria, David and Brooklyn, Nicola dates back to 2021, around six moths prior to their original marriage.
They added, “The dynamics have just never really gelled. Of course David and Victoria want Brooklyn to be happy and clearly he is wildly in love still, but a lot of people have been hurt. It is a sad situation and everyone fears there is no way back now. It is done.”
For those unaware, Brooklyn Beckham is the eldest child of Victoria and David Beckham.