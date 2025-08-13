Kris Jenner hails Dolce & Gabbana co-founder in 67th birthday tribute: ‘legend’

Kris Jenner made Domenico Dolce’s big day more special with a heartwarming tribute!
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, August 13, the 69-year-old American socialite shared a carousel of photos as she rang in the Dolce & Gabbana’s co-founder’s 67th birthday.
In the post, The Kardashians alum hailed the Italian fashion designer and entrepreneur as a “legend and creative genius.”
“Happy birthday to my dear friend Domenico Dolce! You are a legend, a creative genius, and you have an extraordinary gift for creating beauty in everything you do,” she penned.
Jenner continued, “You are one of the kindest, funniest, smartest and most generous people I know and I am so grateful for your friendship and all of our amazing memories we’ve created together traveling the world.”
The mother of six went on to write, “I feel so blessed to call you my friend!!! Here’s to another fabulous year ahead... love you so much!!”
In the gallery, Kris Jenner shared a string of photos with Domenico, taken on various glamorous events.
Who is Domenico Dolce?
Domenico Dolce, born on August 13, 1958, is an Italian fashion designer and entrepreneur.
He co-founded the luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana in 1985 and has become a renowned designer and influential figure in the fashion world.