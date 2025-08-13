Sydney Sweeney unveils first look channeling Dolly Parton in ‘Americana’

Home / Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney is set to channel country music icon Dolly Parton in her upcoming new film ‘Americana’

Sydney Sweeney has stepped into Dolly Parton’s shoes!

In a thrilling new post shared on Wednesday, August 13, the Euphoria actress unveiled her first look channeling the 79-year-old country music icon, leaving fans mesmerized.

The anticipated movie titled Americana will feature Sydney Sweeney playing Penny Jo Poplin - a small-town diner waitress who is obsessed with the country icon and dreams of following in her footsteps.

“a few years ago I filmed this little movie with some friends and now you get to meet penny jo,” she captioned.

In the eye-catching photos, Sweeney looked glamorous with curly blonde hair, posing in several outfits, including a stylish blue shirt and a pink collared shirt.

One striking photos featured her playing a guitar in a green-and-red checkered shirt, with a red hanky partially covering her head, perfectly channeling the iconic songstress.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 27-year-old American actress opened up about her role, sharing, "Dolly is definitely her biggest aspirational role model.”

"Dolly is almost like a godlike figure to Penny Jo, and I really wanted to make sure that we had the aspirations of being Dolly, but then, she doesn't have the resources,” she added.

The Immaculate actress further noted, "It's trying to find that in-between place of who Penny is and what she has. But then also who she wants to be."

"Penny Jo dreams of being able to have Dolly's outlook on life because her world feels so gray, dark, and trapped. [Dolly has] this beautiful big personality and energy that makes everything have color again, and that's what she wants," The White Lotus starlet revealed.

Americana is slated to release on Friday, August 15, 2025.

