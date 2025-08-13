Justin Bieber makes emotional confession ahead of major celebrations

Home / Entertainment

Justin Bieber shared a cryptic meassage that raised questions about his emotional and spiritual well-being

Justin Bieber has sparked concern among fans after posting a cryptic message claiming he doesn’t “deserve” God’s forgiveness.

The SWAG singer took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, to share posts that raised questions about his emotional and spiritual well-being.

In a shared post, he posted two close up selfies of himself biting his lips and looking away, as well as a photo of himself looking at the camera.


In a caption Bieber wrote, “grateful for a new day.”

He went on to say, “grateful for Jesus,” adding, “he meets me every morning with forgiveness and love that I truly don’t deserve.”

The Peaches artist continued, “so grateful that he gives this love so freely, so graciously.”

“Wouldn’t be able to get thru the day without his love,” he added. “It meets me at my lowest.”

After he made an emotional post, the fans turned to the comment section to show love and support to him.

One fan commented, “You are deserving of his love. Sending you love, strength and prayers! You got this! There’s a reason we’re here!”

Another noted, “You deserve all the love and grace you receive, more than you know. Keep your head up.”

Earlier, he dropped the message on his Instagram Stories with the song Lord Do It For Me by Zacadi Cortez, sharing a screenshot of a text saying he felt “tired emotionally.”

To note, his cryptic message came ahead of big celebrations as he and his wife Hailey Bieber are set to celebrate their son Jack's first birthday on August 22.

