Lisa Kudrow goes viral with throwback MAGA spoof

'Friends' alum has gone viral after an old clip of her spoofing former President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement


Lisa Kudrow is making waves online after her resurfaced clip hilariously impersonating a far-right MAGA spokesperson went viral.

The Friends alum has gone viral after an old clip of her spoofing a right-wing “unofficial spokesperson” for former President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.

A viral clip was from the Netflix special Death To 2020, which was produced by Black Mirror creator Charlie Booker and his regular collaborator Annabel Jones.

Shortly after the clip gained traction, users on X (formerly Twitter) flocked to share both amusement and frustration.

They noted the uncanny resemblance between Kudrow’s exaggerated defenses of the first Trump administration’s controversies and the real-life pushback fielded daily by Trump’s current White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

The netizens lauded Kudrow, but many users found major contrast between her and real-life figures over their allegedly slippery grasp of the truth.

Kudrow's spokeswoman, the fictional Jeanetta Grace Susan, was seen in a clip apparently staged in Washington, DC.

“The whole impeachment thing was baseless, OK,” Kudrow says in character.

“So the Democrats claim that Trump pressured Ukraine into digging up dirt on the Biden family and their only real ‘evidence’ of that is the transcript of him doing it,” she added.

When the unseen British interviewer probed her for more details on the “transcript,” Kudrow leaned into the discussion without any shame.

Upon reminding her that she just mentioned a transcript, Kudrow responded, “Check your tape. I said no such thing.”

As the interviewer began stating what she'd just said about Ukraine, Kudrow mocked, then firmly replied, “There's no such place as Ukraine.”

“Yes, there is,” he replied in shock, but the spokeswoman reiterated, “I choose to believe there is not.”

“This is GREAT! Kudrow perfectly captured the Karoline Leavitt person — right down to the long bond hair and vapid smile,” on user noted, while another praised the clip as “freaking awesome.”

