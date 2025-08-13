Home / Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio gets candid about feeling 30 at age 50

The 'One Battle After Another' star still feels like he’s 'emotionally' in his 30s

Leonardo DiCaprio is opening up about aging, admitting that while he’s hit the milestone age of 50, he still feels like he’s “emotionally” in his 30s.

While conversing with his One Battle After Another director Paul Thomas Anderson for Esquire's Mavericks of Hollywood issue, the Titanic star was asked to answer, “as quickly as” he could.

“If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now?” "Thirty-two," the actor responded.

Later in his discussion, he reflected on his milestone 50th birthday while admitting that he felt more like he turned "emotionally 35."

Addressing whether turning 50 spurred him to think about his life, DiCaprio commented, "Well, it creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time."

"I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress," he added.

DiCaprio revealed that he looks to his mom Irmelin as an "example," noting how "she just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it."

According to him, it means "being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risk the disagreements or risk going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life — the personal, professional."

"It’s that you just don’t want to waste your time anymore," The Revenant star added.

To note, last year, Leonardo DiCaprio rang in his 50th birthday with a star-studded party in Los Angeles on November 09.

