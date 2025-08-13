Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift takes aim at Blake Lively friendship in 'Life of a Showgirl'?

Leaked tracklist of Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Life of a Showgirl’ hints at major diss track aimed at Black Lively after Justin Baldoni legal drama

Taylor Swift may have “bad blood” with Blake Lively!

In the new teaser of her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the 14-time Grammy winner announced her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, sparking a buzz of anticipation among fans.

Hours after the thrilling announcement, a leaked tracklist of the forthcoming album began circulating on the internet, further fueling the buzz.

One of the songs on the leaked list was titled Ruin the Friendship, which sparked speculation among fans, with some thinking it might be a diss track aimed at Black Lively.

The Eras Tour hitmaker shared a close bond and was a longtime pal of the Gossip Girl starlet. However, their relationship soured when Lively’s legal battle with her It Ends with Us costar and director, Justin Baldoni, drew Swift into the conflict.

In December 2024, the Another Simple Favor actress filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging a hostile work environment and retaliation, also claiming that the director and his team orchestrated a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation.

Swift’s involvement in the legal battle came when the Five Feet Apart director’s lawyers alleged that Blake Lively pressured the Cruel Summer songstress to support her claims.

Baldoni’s team also accused the A Simple Favor actress of threatening the Blank Space crooner of releasing her private text messages if she did not publicly supported her, leading to a subpoena for Swift’s communications.

This strained the years-long friendship between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, with sources telling that the singer felt manipulated and used in the legal dispute.

When does New Heights podcast come out?

Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast releases new episodes every Wednesday.

Taylor Swift is set to debut on the podcast on Wednesday, August 13, at 7:00 PM E.T.

