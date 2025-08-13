Home / Entertainment

Angelina Jolie’s new career move unveiled as she set to sell L.A home

The 'Maria' star made a career move as she opted to start a new chapter of her life


Angelina Jolie is setting her sights on a new chapter as Hollywood sees yet another A-lister step back from the spotlight, with the actress’s next career move now coming into focus.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Maria star made a career move as she opted to start a new chapter of her life by reuniting with the Mr. and Mrs. Smith director Doug Liman for another spy thriller.

According to the outlet, she is starring in the upcoming film titled The Initiative with Liman directing and F. Scott Frazier wrote the script.

Previously, she worked with the director on the set of the 2005 action-comedy, where she met her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Jolie’s next career move follows her starring role in last year’s Maria, after appearances in 2021s Eternals and leading both Maleficent films.

Notably, the update came after the reports swirled that she’s looking to sell her historic Los Angeles home and move abroad as the latest A-lister to pack up to leave Hollywood behind.

According to PEOPLE, "Several locations abroad," are on the cards.

The mom-of-six wanted to “put the house up for sale” and shift to another place when her youngest kids, twins Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 next year.

Angelina Jolie purchased her sprawling $24.5 million estate in 2017 and may now be preparing to part ways with it for good.

