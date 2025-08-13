Home / Entertainment

Dua Lipa enjoys ‘early’ 30th birthday with fiancé Callum Turner, close pals

Dua Lipa started celebrated her 30th birthday a little “early” with fiancé Callum Turner and close friends.

On Tuesday, August 12, the Dance The Night singer posted a carousel of pictures to ring in her milestone birthday.

In the photo dump, Dua can be seen enjoying a tropical paradise with family and friends.

The caption of the post read, “Early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people wearing the most gorgeous dress Simon made for me... I can't bloody wait for 30!!!!”

In one frame, she can be seen sitting on her British fiancé’s lap, all glammed up in a racy white dress.

Another photo showed Dua flaunting her toned back as she leaned against the wall.

The Don't Start Now hitmaker looked stunning in a dazzling, full-length white sequin dress featuring a cheeky butt cutout.

Her fans swarmed the comment section with well-wishes and birthday tributes.

A fan commented, “ Happy Early Birthday, Dua!!! Wishing you an unforgettable celebration with your loved ones."

Another wished, “Can't wait to see more pics from your birthday bash, Queen! Wishing you an amazing day and year ahead."

“Sending you all the love and birthday vibes, Selena! Hope your special day is as fabulous as you are,” a third noted.

To note, Dua Lipa will celebrate her birthday on August 22, 2025.

