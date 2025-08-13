Cillian Murphy tackles dark new role in intense ‘Steve’ trailer

Cillian Murphy returns to the screen in Netflix’s Steve, taking on another layered and intense role in a gripping new trailer.
The Oppenheimer star set to play the title role in the upcoming drama, set in the mid-'90s, "is a reimagining of Max Porter's Sunday Times bestseller Shy," per an official synopsis from Netflix.
"The film follows a pivotal day in the life of headteacher Steve (Murphy, 49) and his students at a last-chance reform school amidst a world that has forsaken them," the synopsis added.
It continued, "As Steve fights to protect the school’s integrity and impending closure, we witness him grappling with his own mental health."
The synopsis concluded, "In parallel to Steve’s struggles, we meet Shy (Jay Lycurgo), a troubled teen caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence."
A released trailer started with Steve being tasked with picking three words to define himself, prompting a smile, "Very, very tired."
The trailer reveals him engaging with struggling teens, while battling his own dependency issues.
"All I want for you is to just speak to us. 'Cause you're not alone, Shy," he tells Lycurgo's character, "What about you, Steve? Let's talk about you," Shy tells Steve.
"You're not alone, Shy — that's the whole point," Steve said at the end of the trailer.
To note, the film is directed by Tim Mielants from a script by Porter and produced by Murphy alongside Alan Moloney and Tina Pawlik.
It is set to premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival and release in theatres on September 19, while streaming October 3 on Netflix.