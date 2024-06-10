Entertainment

Kylie Jenner celebrates Bff Stassie's birthday in star-studded bash

Stassie Karanikolaou celebrated birthday bash with Kylie Jenner, Addison Rae, Rosalía, Emma and others

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Kylie Jenner celebrates Bff Stassie's birthday in star-studded bash

Kylie Jenner celebrated her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou birthday in a star-studded bash in LA.

On Sunday, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of photos from the YouTube star's 27th birthday celebration.

The post showcased a series of adorable photos of Kylie and Stassie, in which they were seen hugging, laughing, and toasting drinks, exuding pure happiness and bliss.

Kylie could be seen dressed in a white one-shoulder minidress, she accentuated her look with dainty jewelry and soft glam makeup.

Kylie Jenner celebrates Bff Stassie's birthday in star-studded bash

Stassie opted a tan crochet-style dress complementing with loop earings for the events.

Alongside the post she captioned “for liiiiife.@staskaranikolaou,'” with infinity and a red balloon emoji.

Stassie also shared a glimpse into her cherished birthday bash on Instagram which featured Kylie , Addison Rae, Rosalía, Emma Chamberlain and Tana Mongeau and Emma Chamberlain.

Moreover, pregnant Hailey Bieber also wished Stassie on her birthday by posting a video of them together with a caption, noting, “Happy Birthday cute baby. Welcome to 27.”

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou have been close friends since they were 13.

Kylie Jenner celebrates Bff Stassie's birthday in star-studded bash

Kylie Jenner celebrates Bff Stassie's birthday in star-studded bash
Kim Porter's dad feels 'disgusted' by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ assault video

Kim Porter's dad feels 'disgusted' by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ assault video
Jacqueline Fernandez documents her perfect Sunday morning

Jacqueline Fernandez documents her perfect Sunday morning

Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande

Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande

Entertainment News

Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Kim Porter's dad feels 'disgusted' by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ assault video
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Jacqueline Fernandez documents her perfect Sunday morning
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Sabrina Carpenter delivers electrifying performance at Governors Ball
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Saba Qamar 'floor scrubs' her extravagant abode in new post
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Lainey Wilson gushes over Jon Bon Jovi's heartfelt gesture at CMA fest 2024
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez, Maika Monroe make it IG official
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Kartik Aaryan talks about his ‘fears’ as ‘outsider' in film industry
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Priyanka Chopra makes fond memories with daughter Malti on beach: Watch
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Emilia Clarke recalls dealing with workplace ‘insecurities’ after brain injury
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary
Keith Urban spills beans on collaborating with Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face ‘pressure’ to get engaged