Kylie Jenner celebrates Bff Stassie's birthday in star-studded bash

Kylie Jenner celebrated her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou birthday in a star-studded bash in LA.
On Sunday, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of photos from the YouTube star's 27th birthday celebration.
The post showcased a series of adorable photos of Kylie and Stassie, in which they were seen hugging, laughing, and toasting drinks, exuding pure happiness and bliss.
Kylie could be seen dressed in a white one-shoulder minidress, she accentuated her look with dainty jewelry and soft glam makeup.
Stassie opted a tan crochet-style dress complementing with loop earings for the events.
Alongside the post she captioned “for liiiiife.@staskaranikolaou,'” with infinity and a red balloon emoji.
Stassie also shared a glimpse into her cherished birthday bash on Instagram which featured Kylie , Addison Rae, Rosalía, Emma Chamberlain and Tana Mongeau and Emma Chamberlain.
Moreover, pregnant Hailey Bieber also wished Stassie on her birthday by posting a video of them together with a caption, noting, “Happy Birthday cute baby. Welcome to 27.”
Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou have been close friends since they were 13.