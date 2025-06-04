Entertainment

Jessie J opens up about early Breast Cancer diagnosis ahead of surgery

'Bang Bang' singer share a candid video providing an update on her health

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Jessie J has revealed she’s been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, sharing the news with fans in an emotional update and urging others to prioritize their health.

The British singer took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, June 3 to share a candid video providing an update on her health, expressing that it was something she was "going back and forth.”

"I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I'm a sharer. I've always shared everything that I go through in my life. Before 'No Secrets' came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer," she said.

"I'm highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word early," she continued.

The Bang Bang singer went on to say, "I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period."

Jessie J revealed that she wanted to "be open and share it."

"One, because selfishly, I do not talk about it enough," she said.

The Domino singer continued, "I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories."

Concluding her video she said, "It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive t--- and more music.”

In her caption, she wrote, “No (more) Secrets and is it too soon to do a remix called ‘Living my breast life’? All jokes aside (You know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times) This last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on along side it on the sideline’s has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… Your girl needs a hug. Also not getting massive t---. Or am I? No no… I must stop joking."

Jessie J’s performance at Capital Summertime Ball:

To note, Jessie is still planning to perform at this year's Capital Summertime Ball, which will take place on June 15th at London's Wembley Stadium, but afterwards she will undergo surgery.

Ryan Reynolds upcoming film faces setback amid Blake Lively's legal battle
Ryan Reynolds upcoming film faces setback amid Blake Lively's legal battle
Ryan Reynolds upcoming film 'Animal Friends' was originally partnered with Sony Pictures
Kylie Jenner earns 'girl's girl' title after sharing breast implant details
Kylie Jenner earns 'girl's girl' title after sharing breast implant details
Kylie Jenner spills beans on breast implant journey, also reveals surgeon name
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoin lawsuit takes big turn after judge’s ruling
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoin lawsuit takes big turn after judge’s ruling
Blake Lively’s emotional distress claims against Justin Baldoni are officially dead, as per latest ruling
Eminem’s publisher sues Meta over alleged copyright infringement
Eminem’s publisher sues Meta over alleged copyright infringement
Eight Mile Style filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms
Cillian Murphy confirms return to '28 Days Later' franchise in upcoming sequel
Cillian Murphy confirms return to '28 Days Later' franchise in upcoming sequel
'Oppenheimer 'star is set to appear in 2026's 'The Bone Temple'
Vin Diesel’s lawyer issues statement on major win in abuse lawsuit
Vin Diesel’s lawyer issues statement on major win in abuse lawsuit
Vin Diesel gets four claims dropped in sexual battery case against ex-assistant
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively ‘on good terms’ after Baldoni dropped subpoena
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively ‘on good terms’ after Baldoni dropped subpoena
Taylor Swift tries to 'trust' Blake Lively 'again' after getting dragged into the Justin Baldoni legal drama
Cardi B opens up on toxic past with Offset as she moves on with Stefon Diggs
Cardi B opens up on toxic past with Offset as she moves on with Stefon Diggs
'WAP' singer addressed the reaction to her newly introduced relationship with Stefon Diggs
Sabrina Carpenter reveals new track 'Manchild' after mysterious teaser
Sabrina Carpenter reveals new track 'Manchild' after mysterious teaser
The 'Short n' Sweet' crooner will drop the new song, 'Manchild' this week
Selena Gomez surpasses Taylor Swift on Forbes' richest self-made annual list
Selena Gomez surpasses Taylor Swift on Forbes' richest self-made annual list
The 'Calm Down' hitmaker overtook her close pal Taylor Swift in Forbes' self-made women ranking
Kris Jenner celebrates 'fabulous' pal's birthday with heartfelt tribute
Kris Jenner celebrates 'fabulous' pal's birthday with heartfelt tribute
Shelli Azoff and Kris Jenner appeared together in the iconic TV series 'The Kardashians'
Roseanne Barr survives tractor accident, speaks out about 2018 controversy
Roseanne Barr survives tractor accident, speaks out about 2018 controversy
Barr is gearing up to launch her latest documentary, 'Roseanne Barr is America,' set to release on June 10, 2025