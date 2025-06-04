Jessie J opens up about early Breast Cancer diagnosis ahead of surgery

Jessie J has revealed she’s been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, sharing the news with fans in an emotional update and urging others to prioritize their health.
The British singer took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, June 3 to share a candid video providing an update on her health, expressing that it was something she was "going back and forth.”
"I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I'm a sharer. I've always shared everything that I go through in my life. Before 'No Secrets' came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer," she said.
"I'm highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word early," she continued.
The Bang Bang singer went on to say, "I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period."
Jessie J revealed that she wanted to "be open and share it."
"One, because selfishly, I do not talk about it enough," she said.
The Domino singer continued, "I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories."
Concluding her video she said, "It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive t--- and more music.”
In her caption, she wrote, “No (more) Secrets and is it too soon to do a remix called ‘Living my breast life’? All jokes aside (You know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times) This last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on along side it on the sideline’s has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… Your girl needs a hug. Also not getting massive t---. Or am I? No no… I must stop joking."
Jessie J’s performance at Capital Summertime Ball:
To note, Jessie is still planning to perform at this year's Capital Summertime Ball, which will take place on June 15th at London's Wembley Stadium, but afterwards she will undergo surgery.