Vin Diesel’s lawyer issues statement on major win in abuse lawsuit

Vin Diesel has addressed the major win in abuse lawsuit case through a lawyer.

The Fast and the Furious star was involved in a sexual battery lawsuit, which was filed by his former assistant Asta Jonasson, back in 2023.

His former employee claimed that the actor sexually assaulted her in September 2010.

During hearing on Tuesday, June 3, in Los Angeles, a judge dropped four claims against Vin.

Later on, the Furious 7 actor's lawyer Bryan Freedman shared an exclusive statement with PEOPLE to address the big win.

His statement read, "It is unfortunate that a person who worked for the company for less than two weeks 15 years ago in another state is allowed to use the California court system to assert such baseless claims."

Brayn added, “The court today granted our client's motion in full dismissing half of this frivolous case.”

Vin Diesel’s sexual assault case ruling:

On Tuesday, June 3, Judge Daniel M. Crowley dismissed the first four causes of action that had to do with the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA): discrimination in violation of FEHA; hostile work environment in violation of FEHA; retaliation in violation of FEHA; failure to prevent discrimination, harassment and retaliation in violation of FEHA.

The ruling statement of the judge, which was obtained by People, read, “Plaintiff’s FEHA claims are time-barred because she failed to timely exhaust her administrative remedies by filing a CRD complaint within one year of the alleged adverse action, a jurisdictional requirement for a FEHA lawsuit.”

Vin Diesel’s lawyer claimed their next evidence will prove the remaining allegations are "fictitious.”

