Travis Kelce breaks silence amid Taylor Swift pregnancy rumours

Travis Kelce has finally broken silence amid ongoing Taylor Swift pregnancy speculations.
Last week, Swifties sparked pregnancy rumours after spotting a “baby bump” during Taylor outing with BFF Selena Gomez in NYC.
On Wednesday, June 4, the New Heights podcast trailer was released, in which the NFL player can be seen dancing along to the Grammy winner’s hit single I Knew You Were Trouble. He also invited guest Shaquille O'Neal on his podcast.
The guest said, “That’s my favorite song in the world, brother, I love it,” earning applause from the Kelce brothers.
Travis praised his girlfriend, “Shout out to Tay Tay. Just got that song back, too. Just bought all her music back so it’s finally hers, man, I appreciate that, dog. Love you, big Diesel.”
Last week, Taylor, 35, purchased her original masters from Shamrock Capital, six years after her catalogue was sold to Scooter Braun.
She also posted a handwritten letter on her website, "Hi. I'm trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for.”
The pop icon added, "I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me. And all my music videos.”
Taylor Swift on pregnancy rumours:
To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not addressed the pregnancy rumours yet.