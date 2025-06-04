Eminem’s publisher sues Meta over alleged copyright infringement

Eminem’s music publisher, Eight Mile Style, has filed a $109 million lawsuit against Meta, accusing the tech giant of copyright infringement involving the rapper’s catalog.
According to the court documents, obtained by PEOPLE, Eight Mile Style filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms, the technology company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
In a lawsuit, they claimed that the tech company committed copyright infringement and is now seeking over $109 million in damages.
Eight Mile Style, co-founded by Eminem’s production team the Bass Brothers, controlled his music from 1995 to 2005.
However, Eminem is not directly involved in the lawsuit.
Eight Mile Style alleged that Meta violated the copyright of 243 songs from its catalog.
The company also claimed that Meta did so through the “unauthorized storage, reproduction and exploitation” of the 243 songs on the various platforms.
In the claim, the company cited the various applications' different features, including Original Audio and Reels Remix, as a means to “allow and encourage its users to steal Eight Mile Style’s music” to use in their content “without proper attribution or license.”
They stated the tracks have been featured in millions of videos and played billions of times.
The company claimed there is a “diminished value of the copyrights by Defendants’ theft of them, lost profits, and Defendants’ profits attributable to the infringement.”
Eminem’s music company demanded damage:
The Grammy winner's company requested $150,000 for each of the 243 songs being on Meta's Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook.
It demanded a total of $109,350,000 in damages.