Cillian Murphy confirms return to '28 Days Later' franchise in upcoming sequel

'Oppenheimer 'star is set to appear in 2026's 'The Bone Temple'

Cillian Murphy is officially returning to the 28 Days Later franchise, reprising his role as Jim in the upcoming sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

While conversing with IGN and IndieWire the director Danny Boyle revealed in an interview that the Oppenheimer star 49, who starred in the franchise's first film, 28 Days Later, will appear in 2026's The Bone Temple.

Following the explosive return of 28 Years Later this summer, Nia DaCosta directs the next thrilling installment, arriving soon.

"He is in the second one. I shouldn't give away too much. I'll get killed," Boyle told IGN, while referencing the new trilogy crafted by himself and writer Alex Garland.

They also made the post-apocalyptic franchise's original film in 2002.

In an interview, Boyle disclosed that Murphy will have a "significant role" in the third film, which has yet to be greenlit.

The Oscar winner is set to serve as an executive producer for the upcoming film in the franchise.

"It doesn’t take a genius to work out there’s going to be a big role for Cillian Murphy in it. Yeah, a significant role. All I can say, because I know the idea of the story, which has been mapped out, it is clever. It is a very smart use of him," Boyle said.

He added, "There is a very satisfying introduction of him in the second film, and when I saw it, the way [Nia had] done it, I was like, 'Oh, yeah, that’s pretty good.' "

Cillian Murphy '28 Years Later' release date:

28 Years Later is set to release in theaters June 20 and its sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, is set for release on Jan. 16, 2026.

