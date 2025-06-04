Ryan Reynolds upcoming film faces setback amid Blake Lively's legal battle

Ryan Reynolds' live-action/animated hybrid comedy Animal Friends has officially been delayed, with Warner Bros. pushing the release to 2026 amid ongoing schedule reshuffling.
The road trip adventure feature is now set to hit theaters May 1, 2026, after previously having been scheduled for October 10, 2025.
Peter Atencio is on the board to direct the film from a script by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider.
The star-studded cast includes Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, Addison Rae, Dan Levy, Lil Rel Howery and Ellie Bamber.
Disney’s sequel film The Devil Wears Prada 2 is also scheduled for release on May 1, 2026 and Disney’s Avengers: Doomsday also faced the shift in its release date from that weekend to later in 2026.
Ryan Reynolds upcoming film Animal Friends was originally partnered with Sony Pictures but shifted to Warner Bros. last year through the studio’s deal with Legendary.
Ryan Reynolds work front:
On the professional front, Reynolds was recently seen in last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine, which was the second-highest-grossing title at the global box office in 2024.
His other upcoming projects include directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley’s Apple TV+ movie Mayday that also stars Kenneth Branagh and Maria Bakalova.
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively lawsuit
To note, Ryan Reynolds faced the major blow amid he and his wife Blake Lively hit with the $400m lawsuit.
Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024 after they worked together on the film It Ends With Us, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign.
In January this year, Baldoni counter-sued Lively and her husband, the actor Ryan Reynolds, on claims of civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy.